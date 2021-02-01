From Iceland — This Week In Weather: Rising Temperatures With Some Mild Snow Showers

Photo by By Kenneth Muir, CC

After a cold but bright weekend, the Meteorological Office predicts a right southerly change of wind direction that will potentially bring some mild snow showers to parts of the country later in the week.

The temperature will slowly rise above freezing as the week goes on however the wind may make it feel colder than it really is.

Monday is another clear day with, following the weekends bright spell, with 3 to 8 m/s winds. The interior of country will be the coldest with temperatures sitting at around -15°C.

On Tuesday, mild snow showers are expected in the southeast of the country. The temperature will go above freezing in the south however the north and inland will remain below 0°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring some south-easterly wind at 3-10m/s with cloud coverage. Sleet and snow is expected on the south and south east coast. Temperatures will be between 0 to 5°C in the south however the rest of the country will see temperatures rise between 1 to 6°C.

Finally on Friday, the same south-easterly wind may bring some light showers of snow but the north will remain dry. The temperature will remain the between 1 to 6°C across the country however the south will stay at around 0°C.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.