From Iceland — Arriving Passengers Refuse Airport Test, Later Agree To It

A family who arrived at Keflavík Airport on Saturday initially refused to undergo mandatory coronavirus screening, but ultimately agreed to testing.

Chief police officer at the airport, Sigurgeir Sigmundsson, told Visir that a couple with young children waited for several hours at the border before apparently changing their minds. They then took the test and were allowed into the country, although the children were exempt from testing due to their ages.

The regulations changed on Friday last week, when the previously available option of 14-day quarantine without testing was withdrawn.

Sigurgeir told reporters that the new guidelines have been for the most part going well, and were welcomed by police and border workers at the airport.

“There’s just one rule for everybody,” he said. “Border patrol and police don’t have to argue with people anymore, talking to people who intend to go into 14-day quarantine without screening.”

