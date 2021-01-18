From Iceland — COVID Round-up: Four New Domestic Cases Yesterday, Two In Quarantine

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

Four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with two of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. On Saturday, there was only one case—from someone already in quarantine—and on Friday, there were no new domestic cases at all. It should be kept in mind that fewer screenings are done over the weekend, which likely influences these results.

19 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. 177 people are currently in quarantine, with another 143 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 16.1, down from 18.5 last week. Incidence at border screening, however, is at 26.2, down from 29.5 late last week, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

It is expected that the government will announce a change in border policy today.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

