From Iceland — Yellow Warning In Effect For East Iceland

Photo by John Rogers

A yellow alert is in effect for the East Fjords, effective for the entirety of Saturday.

As this warning forecasts heavy rains, much attention is on Seyðisfjörður right now. The village experienced landslides that leveled 14 homes last December, and the situation remains fragile.

The Met Office predicts that Saturday morning’s precipitation might start out as sleet in the morning, but as temperatures rise through the course of the day, it will turn later to heavy rains. This puts both Seyðisfjörður and Eskifjörður on high alert, although no evacuations have been announced yet.

As Saturday turns to Sunday, the forecast has mixed precipitation for the region, with heavier rains in the west and cloudy skies with some rain in the rest of the country.

It is always a good practice to check both the weather and road conditions before traveling anywhere in Iceland, no matter the season.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

