From Iceland — New Border Policy: Double Screening For All, No Quarantine Option, Starting Today

New regulations, which go into effect today, tighten controls at the border further with the aim of stopping the spread of the coronavirus in Iceland.

Domestic restrictions have been going well for the most part: domestic incidence is steadily declining, with daily cases seldom breaking single digits. The situation at the border, however, has been worsening. Not only has their been a steady increase in infection incidence at border screening, but it has come to light that far too many people who choose to forego screening in favour of 14-day quarantine are not respecting their end of the deal.

As such, the new border restrictions have done away with the 14-day quarantine option. Instead, everyone coming to Iceland will be required to be screened upon arrival, go into five-day isolation, and then be screened again before being allowed to mix with the wider populace.

The only exceptions to this are for those who can demonstrate that they have already had the virus and recovered, or have been vaccinated, with a verified health certificate attesting this. This also applies to those who, for provable medical reasons, cannot undergo the screening process. No specifics are given on what counts as certifiable proof for these exceptions, so arrivals to Iceland can probably expect they will not be exempted from screening.

These new restrictions are to be in place until May 1st, pending unforeseen circumstances.

