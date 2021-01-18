From Iceland — Prime Minister Optimistic That Most Of Iceland Will Be Vaccinated By Mid 2021

Photo by Art Bicnick

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, appearing as a guest on Viglínan on Stöð 2 yesterday, expressed hope for the coming year, in particular where vaccinating the country against the coronavirus is concerned.

“Maybe I’m being optimistic, but I believe there is every chance that by mid-year, we will have vaccinated the majority of the nation,” she said. “We’re of course not at a point of achieving herd immunity.”

She said that different vaccines have different efficacy rates, which plays a part in not being able to accurately predict when herd immunity will be achieved. That said, she is optimistic that Iceland can get more vaccines sent here more quickly.

As manufacturers compete to increase production, Katrín believes it is still quite clear that we will need to keep domestic and border restrictions in place for yet some time to come.

“We will need to maintain our pandemic restrictions through this year, I think that much is quite clear,” she said. “I believe there is every chance things will go as I’ve described.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.