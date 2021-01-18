From Iceland — High-Tech Syringes Mean More People Can Be Vaccinated

High-Tech Syringes Mean More People Can Be Vaccinated

Published January 18, 2021

More coronavirus vaccine arrived in Iceland this morning, along with special equipment which will allow 20% more people to be inoculated than had previously been expected.

The high-tech syringes and needles are designed with less wasted space than conventional ones. This should allow 3,600 doses to be administered from today’s delivery of 600 bottles of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, rather than the expected figure of 3,000.

Sigríður Dóra Magnúsdóttir, District Epidemiologist and Medical Director at Capital Area Health Care, told RÚV: “The syringes and needles we need in order to get six doses from each bottle have come to us, and I understand that we can use them in the vaccinations later this week.”

“We are ready with the next priority groups,” Sigríður Dóra said. “If we get more doses than needed in the group we are vaccinating this week, we will continue to work our way down the list and move on to the next group.”

