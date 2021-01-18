From Iceland — RVK Newscast #66: 60 Billions In Covid Relief Actions & Privatisation Of A Bank


RVK Newscast #66: 60 Billions In Covid Relief Actions & Privatisation Of A Bank

Published January 18, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland has toughened up the borders. It’s not optional anymore to choose between a 14 day quarantine and the test option. Now travelers have to do a COVID test, quarantine for five days, and return for another test. Also, we had our first COVID-free day this weekend for over four months. And the Icelandic government has spent 60 billion ISK in COVID-19 relief action. Finally, the government is thinking about selling one of two state owned banks, but the issue is highly controversial. Only one bank is owned by the private section right now in Iceland.

