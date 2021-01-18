From Iceland — RVK Newscast #66: 60 Billions In Covid Relief Actions & Privatisation Of A Bank

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland has toughened up the borders. It’s not optional anymore to choose between a 14 day quarantine and the test option. Now travelers have to do a COVID test, quarantine for five days, and return for another test. Also, we had our first COVID-free day this weekend for over four months. And the Icelandic government has spent 60 billion ISK in COVID-19 relief action. Finally, the government is thinking about selling one of two state owned banks, but the issue is highly controversial. Only one bank is owned by the private section right now in Iceland.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door