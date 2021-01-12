From Iceland — Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Lands In Iceland

Photo by Vísir/Sigurjón

The long-awaited coronavirus vaccine from Moderna has officially arrived in Iceland, Vísir reports.

1,200 doses arrived in this first shipment, with another 1,200 to arrive every two weeks. Vaccinations are to begin tomorrow. Those first to be vaccinated will include ambulance paramedics, police, workers in quarantine housing and effectively every working trade who are in close contact with infected individuals.

As reported, coronavirus vaccines currently in or likely on their way to Iceland will come from a variety of sources. Apart from Moderna, there are also vaccines from Pfizer, which were the first to be distributed in the country, and Zentica. A deal with Zentica is expected to be finalised this month.

Some 92% of Icelanders polled in two separate polls say they consider it likely that they will get themselves vaccinated. Health authorities are conducting vaccinations in order of priority, beginning with people most likely to work with the infected, and those especially vulnerable to the virus, such as the elderly.

