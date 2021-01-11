From Iceland — RVK Newscast #65: COVID, COVID & Some More COVID


RVK Newscast #65: COVID, COVID & Some More COVID

Published January 11, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Icelanders have relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions. The Gathering Ban is now 20. 100 can sit together at the theatre and you can go to the gym (in groups). Also, Icelanders are getting more vaccines than was expected, although the vaccination process is still going quite slow. At the same time, five deaths are being investigated in connection with the vaccine. That said, all of these people were very old and sick so no conclusions can be drawn so far. This and more on the Reykjavík Newscast today.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

by

News
Cold Snap To Continue All This Week

Cold Snap To Continue All This Week

by

News
Justice Minister Asks Public For Feedback Through The Magic Of Reacts

Justice Minister Asks Public For Feedback Through The Magic Of Reacts

by

News
Icelandair Strikes Deal With Government To Continue Flying To And From Boston

Icelandair Strikes Deal With Government To Continue Flying To And From Boston

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: Three Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Three Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

by

News
Trans Iceland Criticises High Cost Of Gender Registration

Trans Iceland Criticises High Cost Of Gender Registration

by

Show Me More!