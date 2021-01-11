From Iceland — RVK Newscast #65: COVID, COVID & Some More COVID

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelanders have relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions. The Gathering Ban is now 20. 100 can sit together at the theatre and you can go to the gym (in groups). Also, Icelanders are getting more vaccines than was expected, although the vaccination process is still going quite slow. At the same time, five deaths are being investigated in connection with the vaccine. That said, all of these people were very old and sick so no conclusions can be drawn so far. This and more on the Reykjavík Newscast today.

