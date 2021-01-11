From Iceland — Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

Photo by Vísir

All material broadcast by television station Stöð 2 will be subscription only, starting on January 18th, RÚV reports. That includes their daily news broadcasts.

For many years now, Stöð 2 has unscrambled their signal for their news, and their evening news broadcasts are especially popular. All that will change next Monday, however, as even their news will become subscription only.

Þórhallur Gunnarsson, the managing director of Stöð 2 media, told reporters that this decision was made as a preventative measure, as requiring subscriptions to watch the news will hopefully ensure the future of its broadcasts. He says he is convinced that the move will help keep their broadcasts running.

Current subscription rates vary widely in price. The most basic packages start at 3,990 ISK per month, including the news. Having access to all the material which Stöð 2 has to offer goes for 19,990 ISK per month.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.