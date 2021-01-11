From Iceland — Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

Published January 11, 2021

Vísir

All material broadcast by television station Stöð 2 will be subscription only, starting on January 18th, RÚV reports. That includes their daily news broadcasts.

For many years now, Stöð 2 has unscrambled their signal for their news, and their evening news broadcasts are especially popular. All that will change next Monday, however, as even their news will become subscription only.

Þórhallur Gunnarsson, the managing director of Stöð 2 media, told reporters that this decision was made as a preventative measure, as requiring subscriptions to watch the news will hopefully ensure the future of its broadcasts. He says he is convinced that the move will help keep their broadcasts running.

Current subscription rates vary widely in price. The most basic packages start at 3,990 ISK per month, including the news. Having access to all the material which Stöð 2 has to offer goes for 19,990 ISK per month.

