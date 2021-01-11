From Iceland — Cold Snap To Continue All This Week

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

The freezing temperatures currently gripping the country are not expected to let up this week—at least, not for most parts of the country.

According to the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office, sub-zero temperatures can be expected all across Iceland until late Tuesday evening, as the thermometer will ease its way up over the 0°C mark in the southwest.

This warming trend will continue, making its way east and north, with above-zero temperatures all around the coastal regions by noon Thursday.

However, the Highlands will remain frigid throughout the week, and temperatures will begin to drop again in the north and northeast on Friday, and then roll west through Saturday.

That said, at least the colder temperatures will bring with them clear skies, with warming temperatures bringing considerable precipitation, especially on Wednesday through Friday.

