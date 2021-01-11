From Iceland — Justice Minister Asks Public For Feedback Through The Magic Of Reacts

Minister of Justice Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir has opened a page on her official site where the general public is asked to grade her through one of four possible reacts: a starry-eyed happy face, a thumbs up, a thumbs down, and a swearing angry face.

The Ministry told Fréttablaðið that some 1,500 people have already submitted feedback. Áslaug told reporters that most of that feedback has been positive.

“There have been a lot of fun and interesting points being made, which was the goal,” Áslaug told reporters. “To hear from people, get reactions to my work and learn what I can do better. It’s really nice to see how many people have participated, as it’s one of the roles of a politician to be in contact with the people.”

According to Stundin, if you react with a happy face or thumbs up, you are asked to leave your name, email and year of birth, with the message, “Nice to hear! Can I continue to be in contact with you?”

If you choose the thumbs down or the angry face, the user is greeted with the message, “Sorry to hear that. What can I do better?”, along with a message box for sending suggestions to the Minister.

