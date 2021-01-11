From Iceland — Icelandair Strikes Deal With Government To Continue Flying To And From Boston

Icelandair Strikes Deal With Government To Continue Flying To And From Boston

Published January 11, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Arpingstone/Wikimedia Commons

Icelandair and the Ministry of Transportation have struck a deal to ensure a minimum number of flights to and from Boston USA, up to and including March 31st, the Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the terms of the deal, Icelandair will ensure at least two flights a week to Boston. An open offer for these trips was made on TED (Tenders Electronic Daily), with Icelandair being the only airline to make an offer.

As it stands now, while there are a number of US destinations listed on Icelandair’s website, Logan International Airport in Boston is the only destination where booking is possible. Current bookings do indicate flights twice a week, although what days of the week, as well as how much the fare is, can vary.

Flight restrictions to and from the United States first went into effect last March, and while those restrictions began to ease somewhat in April, Boston has remained the one guaranteed Icelandair destination in the US. This has been largely kept afloat by loans and lines of credit from the government, as the airline has struggled to maintain operations during coronavirus travel restrictions.

The announcement specifies that this deal may be extended when the deadline approaches.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #65: COVID, COVID & Some More COVID

RVK Newscast #65: COVID, COVID & Some More COVID

by

News
Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

Stöð 2 News To No Longer Be Free To Watch

by

News
Cold Snap To Continue All This Week

Cold Snap To Continue All This Week

by

News
Justice Minister Asks Public For Feedback Through The Magic Of Reacts

Justice Minister Asks Public For Feedback Through The Magic Of Reacts

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: Three Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Three Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

by

News
Trans Iceland Criticises High Cost Of Gender Registration

Trans Iceland Criticises High Cost Of Gender Registration

by

Show Me More!