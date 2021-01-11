From Iceland — Icelandair Strikes Deal With Government To Continue Flying To And From Boston

Photo by Arpingstone/Wikimedia Commons

Icelandair and the Ministry of Transportation have struck a deal to ensure a minimum number of flights to and from Boston USA, up to and including March 31st, the Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the terms of the deal, Icelandair will ensure at least two flights a week to Boston. An open offer for these trips was made on TED (Tenders Electronic Daily), with Icelandair being the only airline to make an offer.

As it stands now, while there are a number of US destinations listed on Icelandair’s website, Logan International Airport in Boston is the only destination where booking is possible. Current bookings do indicate flights twice a week, although what days of the week, as well as how much the fare is, can vary.

Flight restrictions to and from the United States first went into effect last March, and while those restrictions began to ease somewhat in April, Boston has remained the one guaranteed Icelandair destination in the US. This has been largely kept afloat by loans and lines of credit from the government, as the airline has struggled to maintain operations during coronavirus travel restrictions.

The announcement specifies that this deal may be extended when the deadline approaches.

