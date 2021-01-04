From Iceland — New Poll Shows Overwhelming Majority Of Icelanders Want Coronavirus Vaccine

Photo by Pixabay/kfuhlert

A new poll from Gallup shows that some 92% of Icelanders surveyed consider it likely that they will try to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, while only 5% consider it unlikely, RÚV reports. This is almost the exact same level of support that was shown in a separate poll taken in early December.

This Gallup poll was conducted from December 14th to 27th, contacting 1,600 people, of whom 51% participated. The latest results show a stark contrast from Gallup’s numbers in September.

In September, 49% of respondents said they considered it certain they would try to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In December, a whole 92% said similarly, with 5% considering it unlikely they would seek the vaccine, and another 3% who were ambivalent.

This is in very close keeping with the results of a Maskína poll conducted from November 30th to December 4th. As with the latest Gallup poll, 92% of those surveyed by Maskína also considered it likely that they would get vaccinated, with only 8% saying they probably would not, or definitely would not, seek vaccination against the coronavirus.

