From Iceland — 92% Of Icelanders Want Coronavirus Vaccination

Photo by Pixabay/kfuhlert

According to a recent survey by Maskín, 92% of Icelanders plan on taking the coronavirus vaccination when it is offered to them. The answers were split into four categories: ‘Yes, definitely,’ ‘Yes, probably’, ‘No, probably not’ and ‘No, definitely not’. 61% answered ‘Yes, definitely’, 31% answered ‘Yes, probably’, 6% answered ‘No, probably not’ and 2% answered ‘No, definitely not’.

Men answered more positively than women, with 66% of men answering ‘Yes, definitely’ compared with 56% of women. People older than 60 were also much more likely to answer ‘Yes, definitely’ than younger people. The survey also found that the more educated an individual was, the more likely they were to take up the vaccination.

Maskín explains the source of their data on their website: “The number of respondents to the survey was 919, coming from Þjóðgátt Maskína, a national group of people who are randomly drawn from the National Registry and respond online. Respondents are 18 years and older from all over the country. The data are weighted according to gender, age and place of residence according to the National Registry and therefore reflect the nation beautifully. The survey took place from 30th November to the 4th of December 2020.”

It is not yet completely clear how Icelandic health officials intend to vaccinate the country, but the director of the capital area health centre believes that everyone who wants it could get it within a matter of days from when the vaccine comes to Iceland, at some point in the first half of next year.

