From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 8 New Cases, 1 Death

8 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Half of these were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This is only a small increase from Sunday, when 7 were diagnosed; and as considerably more samples tend to be taken on weekdays, the consistency is looking positive.

34 are currently in hospital with coronavirus and 3 of them are in intensive care. Despite rising over the past week, the incidence of domestic infections seems to have steadied: it currently stands at 46.1, compared with 46.4 yesterday.

Sadly, one new death from coronavirus has been reported in the past 24 hours. This was announced on Landspítali’s website, and marks the 28th death in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic. The Grapevine offers its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this troubling time.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

