From Iceland — 50 Defendants In ISK 800 Million Money Laundering Case

Photo by James Cridland/Creative Commons

RÚV has reported there are now 50 defendants in the extensive money laundering case where over 800 million ISK was laundered. This case may be connected to drug smugglers in South America.

This investigation, which is being carried out by the District Prosecutor, has already been going on for one year, and is currently focused on discerning the connection between the fifty defendants, most of whom are in their 20s and 30s.

One man and one woman who were accused laundering 27 million ISK in connection to this case have been formally charged. It is not known if all those who are suspected of money laundering have yet been apprehended.

It has been alleged that this case is related to links that South American and European operations have to Icelandic drug smugglers. Investigations are still ongoing.

