From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases, New Covid-19 Alarm System

Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases, New Covid-19 Alarm System

Published December 7, 2020

Words by
Photo by
covid.is

7 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. This follows 4 diagnoses on Saturday and 14 on Friday. With weekend figures, it is always important to remember that fewer samples are taken than during the week: 943 tests were done on Friday whereas 494 were done on Saturday. Fortunately, all of the 7 who were diagnosed yesterday were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

36 are currently in hospital with the virus and 3 of them are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections has been creeping up through the forties over the past week, and currently stands at 46.4.

Meanwhile, the government has introduced a Covid-19 warning system similar to the Meteorological Office’s weather warning system. This can provide different areas of the country with four coded colours: grey (the new norm), yellow (stay tuned), orange (increased risk) and red (severe condition). This new system is explained in more detail (in Icelandic, for now) on covid.is.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
50 Defendants In ISK 800 Million Money Laundering Case

50 Defendants In ISK 800 Million Money Laundering Case

by

News
Help For People Experiencing Homelessness and Families Facing Financial Hardship

Help For People Experiencing Homelessness and Families Facing Financial Hardship

by

News
Icelander Faces Police Investigation For Refusing Screening And Quarantine

Icelander Faces Police Investigation For Refusing Screening And Quarantine

by

News
Iceland Plans How To Vaccinate The Country Against Coronavirus

Iceland Plans How To Vaccinate The Country Against Coronavirus

by

News
Government Urged To Extend Unemployment Benefit Period

Government Urged To Extend Unemployment Benefit Period

by

News
Man Dies After Becoming Stuck In Water In Selfoss Swamp

Man Dies After Becoming Stuck In Water In Selfoss Swamp

by

Show Me More!