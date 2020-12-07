From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases, New Covid-19 Alarm System

Photo by covid.is

7 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. This follows 4 diagnoses on Saturday and 14 on Friday. With weekend figures, it is always important to remember that fewer samples are taken than during the week: 943 tests were done on Friday whereas 494 were done on Saturday. Fortunately, all of the 7 who were diagnosed yesterday were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

36 are currently in hospital with the virus and 3 of them are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections has been creeping up through the forties over the past week, and currently stands at 46.4.

Meanwhile, the government has introduced a Covid-19 warning system similar to the Meteorological Office’s weather warning system. This can provide different areas of the country with four coded colours: grey (the new norm), yellow (stay tuned), orange (increased risk) and red (severe condition). This new system is explained in more detail (in Icelandic, for now) on covid.is.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

