From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, One In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, One In Quarantine

Published January 12, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

Two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with one of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

19 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. 320 people are currently in quarantine, with another 149 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 18.8, down from 20.5 yesterday. Incidence at border screening, however, is at 23.2, up from 21.5 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

