From Iceland — Christmas Trees Fed To Horses And Goats

Photo by Vísir/Magnús Hlynur Hreiðarson

Some enterprising Icelanders have found a good use for all Christmas trees, now that the Christmas season has officially concluded: feed them to livestock.

Vísir reports that six horses in the south Icelandic village of Þorlákshöfn are living their best lives, enthusiastically eating the dead trees.

“The horses are positively crazy about them,” Katrín Stefánsdóttir, who owns the horses, told reporters. “Then I go to [waste and recycling company] Sorpa to get more when they’re done with these.” She added that the horses munch away on the trees, leaving only stems and small branches behind, and speculates that the trees probably contain nutrients that the horses crave.

However, horses are apparently not the only animals who love to eat Christmas trees. Skessuhorn reports that Jóhanna Þorvaldsdóttir—who runs the most famous goat farm in Iceland—has been asking her neighbours to bring their dead Christmas trees for her goats to eat.

Much like the horses, the goats also love this treat, and are especially fond of the pine needles.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.