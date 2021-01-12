From Iceland — Candy Bar Recalled Due To Plastic Flavour

Photo by Kólus ehf.

Confectioners Kólus ehf. have recalled the Risaþristur candy bar, in conjuction with the health supervisory authority of Reykjavík, on account of a disagreeable flavour, RÚV reports.

The flavour has been attributed to the candy bar’s wrapper, which is made by the company PMT. Snorri Páll Jónsson, the managing director of Kólus, told reporters that they were alerted to problems with the taste from a Facebook group called Nammitips, a group specifically for candy enthusiasts.

Snorri Páll said that the wrapper is clearly the culprit, saying, “There is a very obvious plastic flavour.” Kólus had been getting wrappers for a foreign company, Snorri Páll said, but recently decided to give a domestic company a chance. “We never worked with them before, and this is how it went,” he said.

The candy has been distributed to numerous shops, but the ones that are being recalled have a sell-by date of 16.11.21 and 08.01.22, a bar code of 5690649006652, and batch numbers L350 and L357.

