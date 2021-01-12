From Iceland — Conservatives See Dip In Support In New Poll

Photo by Art Bicnick

A new poll from Market and Media Research shows the conservative Independence Party experiencing a dip in support, while their partners in the ruling coalition make gains. Opposition parties show mixed results.

According to the poll results, the Independence Party now has the support of 24.4% of respondents, but were at 27.1% in the last poll, which was taken on December 3rd. The Left-Greens, who lead the ruling coalition and are partnered with the Independence Party and the Progressive Party, saw a rise in support, from 7.6% to 10.9%. For their part, the Progressives also did alright for themselves, going from 7.6% to 9.1%.

As such, the gains from two of the ruling coalition parties more than made up for the losses of one. With opposition parties, changes in support varied.

The Social Democrats have the second-highest level of support, after the Independence Party, and went from 13.8% to 15.6% between polls. The Centre Party also saw a slight tick upwards in support, from 7.0% to 8.6%.

All other parties in the opposition saw dips in support. The Pirate Party went from 13.8% to 12.3%; the Reform Party went from 9.5% to 8.8%; and the People’s Party went from 6.2% to 4.9%.

The Socialist Party, who have not yet run for Parliament but do have a seat on Reykjavík City Council, went from 5% to 4.4% between polls.

While the combined support for the ruling coalition parties is 44.4%, 50.9% said they supported the ruling coalition as a whole, up from 50% in the last poll.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, parliamentary elections are due to be held this autumn.

