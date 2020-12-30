From Iceland — Poor Air Quality Due To Firework Pollution and Weather Conditions

Photo by Art Bicnick

Vísir reports that poor air quality is to be expected as many people will continue to set off fireworks throughout the week, in order to see in the New Year. The weather conditions will not help, as not very much wind is predicted through the country for the rest of the week. A meteorologist from the Icelandic Meteorological Office stated on their website that these weather conditions would mean that the air pollution from fireworks would be unable to escape.

On Monday, it was reported that firework sales would not be restricted this year. This is despite the negative affects that firework pollution has on both the environment, and people’s health. Additionally, although New Year’s bonfires have been banned this year to prevent large gatherings due to coronavirus, the sale of fireworks has been able to go ahead as usual.

Today, the weather will be mostly clear in the south and east of the country, with some cloud towards the northeast and along the northeastern coast, where wind speeds will be around 8-15 m/s. The cold weather is continuing, with settlements facing temperatures of up to 13°C below freezing. This temperature could drop to –17°C in the mountains.

The weather for New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry with wind speeds of 3-10 m/s. The evening will be partly cloudy, and the frost temperature could be between 0°C and –14°C.

On New Year’s Day, the skies will be clear, with temperature at -2°C to -12°C. Winds moving south at 5 to 13m/s in the west, with humidity rising and some precipitation and warming.

