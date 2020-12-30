From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: Nine New Cases, Six In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Nine new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Six of the diagnosed were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

23 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. The incidence of new infections has risen slightly to 30, up from 28.9 yesterday. As thousands of vaccine doses are in the country, with tens of thousands more on their way shortly, it is hoped that these numbers can be brought down swiftly.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

