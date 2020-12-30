From Iceland — More Seyðisfjörður Residents Allowed to Return Home

Photo by Egill/Vísir.is

RÚV reported yesterday that more Seyðisfjörður residents have been allowed to return home. This decision was made after the Icelandic Meteorological Office assessed the situation in Botnabrún.

It was determined the the stability of the slopes of Seyðisfjörður had increased. An announcement that came from the National Commissioner of Police’s Civil Protection Department stated that since before Christmas, no changes have been seen on the slopes.

Although many people have been allowed to return home, there is still a small area of Seyðisfjörður where the evacuation measures are still in effect. It is the residents of the following streets that were allowed to return yesterday:

Botnahlíð

Bröttuhlíð

Baugsveg

Austurvegur

The evacuation originally came into effect after landslides on December 18th made it unsafe for residents to remain in their homes. Further landslides occurred in the following days and the evacuation area was expanded. This, combined with the subsequent flooding, meant that several buildings were severely damaged, or even swept from their foundations entirely.

Throughout this situation, efforts have been made to assist Seyðisfjörður residents and ensure their safety. The situation is continuing to be monitored closely to determine when it will be safe for the evacuation measures to be lifted entirely, so that all residents are able to return home.

