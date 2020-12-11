From Iceland — New Food Policy Guidelines For Food Production In Iceland

Photo by Baldur Web

RÚV reports that Katrín Jakobsdóttir has said there are great opportunities for Iceland as a food production company.

This comes from new food policy guidelines which were present by the Prime Minister alongside Kristján Þór Júlíusson, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture. The guidelines aim to ensure the accessibility of good food in a framework which will promote the health of citizens as well as the protection of the environment.

Katrín has stated that the guidelines will also help to “increase transparency and traceability” in the process of food production, meaning it will be possible for consumers to know exactly where their food is coming from.

