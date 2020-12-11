From Iceland — Iceland's Energy Consumption Highest Per Capita in Europe

Photo by Statistics Iceland

Iceland’s household energy consumption was the highest per capita in Europe in 2017, Fréttablaðið reported this morning. This is shown in figures that have only just been release by Statistics Iceland. 2017 is the most recent year in which data from all European countries are available.

When looking at energy that only went to household use, Iceland used 77 MJ per person in 2017. This was considerably more than the next countries: Sweden came in second at 57 MJ and Finland at 55 MJ.

The information from Statistics Iceland is available here. Statistics Iceland also revealed that 60% of total energy consumption went on heat usage.

“Fossil fuels accounted for just over a quarter, with electricity surplus. The total energy consumption of households has been in the range of 240-260 petajul (PJ) from 2014 to 2018, but in 2019 the energy consumption went up to 283 PJ according to a preliminary calculation,” they explained on their website.

