From Iceland — How Effective Is Swimming Pool Chlorine At Killing COVID-19?

How Effective Is Swimming Pool Chlorine At Killing COVID-19?

Published December 11, 2020

RÚV has reported that “seven times more COVID-19 infections can be traced to gyms that swimming pools”, according to the infection control team. The use of chlorine as a disinfectant has been recommended by the European Epidemiological Surveillance Authority. But how effective is the chlorine used in swimming pools when it comes to killing COVID-19?

Ágúst Kvaran, Professor of Physical Chemistry at the University of Iceland, addressed the question of the effectiveness of using chlorine to combat the spread of coronavirus. Writing for the University of Iceland’s Science Web, Ágúst writes that it is “highly probable that the disinfectant in question also has an inhibitory or destructive effect on the SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

This is due to the fact that the chlorine used to clean swimming pools contains a weak hypochlorous acid which is effective in penetrating the cell membrane and causing damage to microorganisms.

As reported, swimming pools have been open again as a part of recent relaxations of pandemic restrictions. This has prompted consternation from gym owners, who are considering filing a lawsuit against the government over lost revenue during gym closures.

