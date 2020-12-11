From Iceland — How Effective Is Swimming Pool Chlorine At Killing COVID-19?

Photo by WordPress

RÚV has reported that “seven times more COVID-19 infections can be traced to gyms that swimming pools”, according to the infection control team. The use of chlorine as a disinfectant has been recommended by the European Epidemiological Surveillance Authority. But how effective is the chlorine used in swimming pools when it comes to killing COVID-19?

Ágúst Kvaran, Professor of Physical Chemistry at the University of Iceland, addressed the question of the effectiveness of using chlorine to combat the spread of coronavirus. Writing for the University of Iceland’s Science Web, Ágúst writes that it is “highly probable that the disinfectant in question also has an inhibitory or destructive effect on the SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

This is due to the fact that the chlorine used to clean swimming pools contains a weak hypochlorous acid which is effective in penetrating the cell membrane and causing damage to microorganisms.

As reported, swimming pools have been open again as a part of recent relaxations of pandemic restrictions. This has prompted consternation from gym owners, who are considering filing a lawsuit against the government over lost revenue during gym closures.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.