From Iceland — Small Relaxation Of Coronavirus Measures: Pools To Open

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Minister of Health, Svandís Svavarsdóttir, has announced changes to coronavirus prevention measures in Iceland. These will come into effect on December 10th, and have been revealed on the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office, Stjórnarráðið Íslands. The changes will apply until the 12th of January.

The new measures as expressed in the official announcement are listed below:

Major changes to meeting restrictions

Number limitation: based on 10 people but with certain exceptions

based on 10 people but with certain exceptions Children: Provisions on number limitation, proximity restriction and mask obligation do not apply to children born in 2005 and later.

Provisions on number limitation, proximity restriction and mask obligation do not apply to children born in 2005 and later. Stores: All shops can accommodate 5 people for every 10 m² but a maximum of 100 people.

All shops can accommodate 5 people for every 10 m² but a maximum of 100 people. Restaurants: 15 customers will be allowed in the space. It must be open until 22.00 but new customers may not be accepted after kl. 21.00.

Swimming and bathing places: Up to 50% of the maximum number of guests may be open according to the operating license.

Up to 50% of the maximum number of guests may be open according to the operating license. ÍSÍ Sports: Sports exercises for individuals born in 2004 and earlier are permitted with and without contact in sports within ÍSÍ in the top division. Exercises of high achievers in individual sports are permitted. However, exercises that require contact in martial arts are not allowed.

exercises for individuals born in 2004 and earlier are permitted with and without contact in sports within ÍSÍ in the top division. Exercises of high achievers in individual sports are permitted. However, exercises that require contact in martial arts are not allowed. Public sports: Everyone is allowed to do organised outdoor exercises that do not require contact.

Everyone is allowed to do organised outdoor exercises that do not require contact. Performing arts, cinemas and other cultural events will be homes for up to 30 people in the field, ie. rehearsals and performances. Up to 50 seated guests may be accommodated and required to wear a mask and up to 100 children born in 2005 and later. No breaks or alcohol sales allowed. Seats must be numbered and registered by name.

will be homes for up to 30 people in the field, ie. rehearsals and performances. Up to 50 seated guests may be accommodated and required to wear a mask and up to 100 children born in 2005 and later. No breaks or alcohol sales allowed. Seats must be numbered and registered by name. Funerals: The maximum number of funerals will be 50 people.

The maximum number of funerals will be 50 people. Validity: The above changes are valid from 10 December next until 12 January 2021.

Changes in school work restrictions

Provisions on mixing and the maximum number of preschool children are deleted. In this way, kindergartens can better adapt their activities over the holidays, as groups of children are often united between departments or even kindergartens.

Reading space in colleges and universities opened for up to 30 students.

Rules on school work that will take effect from 1 January 2021 will be announced soon.

Validity: The above changes apply from 10 December to 31 December.

New rules on school work are expected to be introduced on New Year’s Day. The biggest changes, therefore, appear to be the reopening of pools, the later restaurant times and the slight change in the number of people allowed in stores. It should be noted that in the majority of cases, the 10 person gathering ban is still in effect.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.