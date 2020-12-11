From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 12 New Cases, New Cluster Infection

Photo by Vísir/Vihelm

12 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. 11 of them were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis, and 8 of the 12 were related to a cluster infection in an asylum seeker shelter, which is reported on in further detail here.

33 are currently in hospital with coronavirus and 3 of them are in intensive care. Despite today’s spike in new diagnoses, the incidence of domestic infections has gone down again since yesterday, from 44.5 to 42.3.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

