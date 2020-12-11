From Iceland — City of Reykjavík's Human Rights Award Presented To Solaris

City of Reykjavík’s Human Rights Award Presented To Solaris

Published December 11, 2020

Vísir reports that refugee rights organisation Solaris have won this year’s City of Reykjavík Human Rights Award. The organisation will receive 600,000 ISK for their efforts to “remarkably safeguarded human rights”.

Solaris is a relief organisation that was founded by Sema Erla Serdar almost four years ago. The organisation provides aid to asylum seekers and refugees in Iceland. Solaris were commended on their work at “the forefront of the fight for justice”, protecting and promoting the human rights of a vulnerable group.

Part of the work Solaris has done includes promoting legislative changes and preventing deportation of refugee children. The award gives recognition to this important work, and will contribute to strengthening and furthering the work that the organisation will go on to do in the future.

Sema Erla has long fought for improving the rights of asylum seekers in Iceland, often in the face of online harassment and even threats of violence. This recognition of the work she and Solaris have done and is doing is therefore a long time coming.

