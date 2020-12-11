From Iceland — Spooky Light Flickers Disturb Vesturbær

Spooky Light Flickers Disturb Vesturbær

Published December 11, 2020

Þórhallur Bjarni Björnsson/Vesturbærinn/Facebook

Lights in the Old West Side of Vesturbær started flickering wildly early yesterday evening, and some speculated that this might be supernatural activity, Vísir reported. Many discussed the incident on the Facebook page Vesturbærinn.

One Vesturbær resident, Þórhallur Bjarni Björnsson, caught the flickering on film and posted it on the Facebook group, asking fellow members what it was. Some suggested it was a disco run by deprived party goers, one informed Þórhallur that it was Kim from Parasite sending messages from the basement, and several blamed paranormal activity, wondering whether there was a decent exorcist in town.

Þórhallur’s video is available below:

Veitur’s representative Ólöf Snæhólm explained the real cause to Vísir: “Because this is in an old neighborhood, this is a 220 volt system. One phase out of three went out and then the voltage goes too far down for the LED lights that are in the light poles and then this happened.” She added that “this is not a regular event at all”, and that she found Þórhallur’s video “incredibly cool”.

