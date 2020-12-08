From Iceland — IKEA To Re-open On Thursday After Five Week Closure

Photo by Google Maps

Vísir has reported that the IKEA store in Kauptún will open its doors to customers once again, as restrictions loosen. The store will open on Thursday at 10am: well in time for customers to shop for any furniture-related Christmas gifts.

The store has been closed since October 31st. This was due to the fact that it was not viable for the store to remain open under the restrictions which limited the number of customers allowed in store to only 10 at a time.

The updated restriction guidelines (which include guidance for swimming pools, restaurants, and shops) state that stores can now accommodate up to 5 customers per 10 meters, with a maximum of 100 total customers, meaning it is possible for IKEA to re-open.

