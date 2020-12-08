From Iceland — RVK Newscast #56: COVIDiots & Vaccinations

Photo by Art Bicnick

On today’s newscast, Iceland will possibly use its election system as infrastructure for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations. Icelanders are hopeful to vaccinate the entire nation in January, hopefully in a matter of days. In other news, knuckleheads protested the social restrictions due to COVID-19 and the upcoming vaccines. Also, the food nobody asked for, Laufabrauð tacos, has caught national attention.

We also visited the Christmas market at Elliðarárdalur and met Guðfinna Mjöll Magnúsdóttir (Finna).

