From Iceland — RVK Newscast #56: COVIDiots & Vaccinations

Published December 8, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

On today’s newscast, Iceland will possibly use its election system as infrastructure for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations. Icelanders are hopeful to vaccinate the entire nation in January, hopefully in a matter of days. In other news, knuckleheads protested the social restrictions due to COVID-19 and the upcoming vaccines. Also, the food nobody asked for, Laufabrauð tacos, has caught national attention.
We also visited the Christmas market at Elliðarárdalur and met Guðfinna Mjöll Magnúsdóttir (Finna).

Finna: https://grapevine.is/mag/feature/2018/03/20/finding-the-heartbeat-gudfinna-mjoll-magnusdottir-on-design-environment/

Christmas market: https://www.facebook.com/heidmork/

