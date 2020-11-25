From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases

Published November 25, 2020

7 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of these, only 2 were already in quarantine. 45 are currently in hospital with the virus, and 2 of them are in intensive care.

This follows a gradual sloping off of numbers: since mid-November, most days have shown positive test figures below 10. However, the numbers now appear to be staying consistent rather than disappearing completely. The small increase since the weekend–5 cases were diagnosed on Saturday and 3 on Sunday–can most likely be explained by the limited sampling that takes place on weekends.

The incidence of domestic infections is currently 34.4–the lowest in Europe.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that information given in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

