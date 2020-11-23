Iceland Now With Lowest Infection Rate In Europe

Published November 23, 2020

Words by
Photo by
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

Iceland’s pandemic restrictions, both domestically and at the border, appear to be paying off again.

According to the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of November 22nd Iceland now has the lowest 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, of any European country that has available data, coming in at 57.7.

Following close behind is Finland, at 69.4. While infection rates are higher in other European countries that have available data, only two countries broke triple digits: Austria (1,065.7) and Luxembourg (1,186), the latter of which had the highest infection rate.

That said, the 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people shows Iceland with the second-highest death rate (2.2) of the Nordic countries. Sweden has the highest death of the Nordic countries, at 3, while other Nordic countries had less than one: Denmark (0.7), Norway (0.4) and Finland (0.2).

The full data report can be read here.

