From Iceland — RVK Newscast #50: Yule Cat By Brian Pilkington

Published November 20, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We interview Brian Pilkington, the English-born Icelandic children’s author and illustrator. Brian is best known for his books about trolls, and for his Christmas books which develop traditional Icelandic Christmas characters such as the Yule Lads and the Yule Cat with his own unique twist. They have been widely successful in Iceland, and have been translated and sold abroad in many countries.

