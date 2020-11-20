From Iceland — RVK Newscast #50: Yule Cat By Brian Pilkington

Photo by Art Bicnick

We interview Brian Pilkington, the English-born Icelandic children’s author and illustrator. Brian is best known for his books about trolls, and for his Christmas books which develop traditional Icelandic Christmas characters such as the Yule Lads and the Yule Cat with his own unique twist. They have been widely successful in Iceland, and have been translated and sold abroad in many countries.

His books are available from the Grapevine online store: https://shop.grapevine.is/search?q=Brian+pilkington

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door