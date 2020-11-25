From Iceland — People Acquire Fake Medical Certificates To Avoid Wearing Masks

Photo by pixabay/leo2014

Members of a Facebook page have been advising each other on the best way to acquire a medical certificate so that they don’t have to wear face masks, Stundin reports.

Covidspyrnan is a Facebook group set up in order to “organise a resistance against the extreme and harmful actions of the authorities against Covid”. Members have been discussing how to avoid mask obligations, acquiring medical certificates that they do not need, to make people believe they are exempt.

“I did not see a doctor, I just called the health service and asked to speak to a doctor about getting a certificate,” said one member. “I picked it up the same day. Anyone can do this. And it works. I’ve been to many places and used the certificate”

Now many members are trying this, picking up certificates for their entire family. Further advice was given on the best way to convince the health services that a certificate is required.

On RÚV this morning, Víðir Reynisson, chief police officer, spoke about the Facebook group saying, “It’s unfortunate that people should ask doctors to get a certificate to get an exemption from the obligation to wear a mask without really having to.”

According to information from the health service, very few such exemption certificates have been issued, but the police have received reports of around 3,000 violations of epidemic prevention rules, resulting in around 200 cases being followed up.

“There is a whole group of people who are not working with us on this. In some cases it’s a deliberate violation, and also just some kind of nonsense going on,” Víðir continued, saying that he hopes that the positive reports of vaccines will have a better effect on people’s endurance during the pandemic.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.