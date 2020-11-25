From Iceland — New British Ambassador To Iceland Appointed

Photo by FCO

Dr Bryony Matthew has been appointed the new British Ambassador to Iceland, Vísir reported yesterday.

She will take over the position from Michael Nevin, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Dr Matthew will be taking up the position in August next year. This information is stated on the website of the British Government.

Dr Bryony Matthew’s previous roles in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office have included Deputy Director of Operations in the COVID-19 Taskforce and Deputy Commissioner of the British Indian Ocean Territory. She joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2005.

