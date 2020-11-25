From Iceland — New British Ambassador To Iceland Appointed

New British Ambassador To Iceland Appointed

Published November 25, 2020

Words by
Photo by
FCO

Dr Bryony Matthew has been appointed the new British Ambassador to Iceland, Vísir reported yesterday.

She will take over the position from Michael Nevin, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Dr Matthew will be taking up the position in August next year. This information is stated on the website of the British Government.

Dr Bryony Matthew’s previous roles in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office have included Deputy Director of Operations in the COVID-19 Taskforce and Deputy Commissioner of the British Indian Ocean Territory. She joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2005.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Sausage Inflation At Famed Hot Dog Stand

Sausage Inflation At Famed Hot Dog Stand

by

News
People Acquire Fake Medical Certificates To Avoid Wearing Masks

People Acquire Fake Medical Certificates To Avoid Wearing Masks

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Cases

by

News
Famed Natural Landmark Sold To German And Icelandic Private Companies

Famed Natural Landmark Sold To German And Icelandic Private Companies

by

News
Two Icelandic Grammy Nominees For 2021

Two Icelandic Grammy Nominees For 2021

by

News
New “Know Your Rights” Project Aims To Help Immigrants

New “Know Your Rights” Project Aims To Help Immigrants

by

Show Me More!