From Iceland — 67 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

67 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Published October 16, 2020

67 people were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday, Vísir has reported. This is the lowest number to be diagnosed in a single day so far this week, whilst the highest this week was 88 on Tuesday. 45 of the 67 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

26 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, 4 of them on ventilators in intensive care. This is no more than were in hospital yesterday, although the number in intensive care has gone up from 3. As of the today, there are now 11 deaths in total in Iceland from the virus.

The incidence of domestic infections (number of infections per 100,000 people) now stands at 289.1

More information from covid.is follows.

