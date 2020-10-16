From Iceland — Húsavík Mayor Takes Salary Cut To Protect Jobs

Photo by Nordurthing.is

The Norðurþing local council approved a proposal bý Húsavík mayor Kristján Þór Magnússon to lower his salary by 6% from January 1st next year, RÚV reports.

The salary cut will save the municipality ISK 1.3 million. It was also agreed that salary increases for senior executives would be delayed until January 1st next year, saving another ISK 2.7 million.

The local council also proposed that the salaries of elected representatives and committee members be reduced back down to the amount they were at the start of the election period, saving the municipality an extra ISK 3.6 million.

Kristján Þór submitted a memorandum on the state of affairs, saying that Norðurþing, like many other municipalities in Iceland, is struggling with operational difficulties. All indications show that Nordúrþing will run at a deficit this year and next. The aim of the salary reductions is first and foremost to keep jobs and prevent emigration away from the area.

