From Iceland — First Coronavirus Death In Iceland Since April

Photo by Pexels/Matej Novosad

One patient died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Lansdpítali Hospital. This information is stated on Landspítali’s website, where the hospital also expressed its sympathies to the family of the deceased.

This is the eleventh coronavirus death in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic, but the first in this third wave. The most recent death had previously been on April the 19th.

It has now also been revealed by Vísir that the patient was an elderly woman, but that she was not intensive care at the time she died.

There are currently 26 patients with coronavirus in Landspítali, 4 of them in intensive care.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.