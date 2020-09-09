From Iceland — A Step By Step Guide To Covid Testing

Photo by Noraly Schoenmaker/Instagram

As reported by mbl today, Dutch Youtube star Noraly Schoenmaker missed her second Covid test, claiming that she couldn’t find any information about how and where to get the test carried out. So just how difficult is it to get tested in Iceland?

Here is a step by step guide from an English girl, fresh out of quarantine:

On entering Iceland, if you have chosen to be tested and go into quarantine, (there is also the option to forego the testing and go straight into 14 day quarantine) you will be given a booklet explaining everything you need to do to receive your test results and get your second test, as well as the quarantine rules you must follow. This information is reiterated at passport control and you have the chance to ask any questions if you’re confused.

It is highly recommended that you download the Rakning C-19 mobile app. Not only will this help with the tracking and tracing of the virus, but it will also notify you of your test results and the next steps you should take.

Once you’ve had your first test, you will receive an email and/or a text message, letting you know the results of the test and what steps need to be taken next. Obviously if your test results are positive, the next steps are different, and you will receive a phone call explaining them.

The email/text message will highlight the date, time and venue for your second test, or give you instructions on how to make an appointment.

The day before the test you will be emailed a barcode, much like the one you would have shown at the airport, which is scanned at the test centre.

Once you’ve had your second test, you are required to go back into quarantine until you receive your results. If they’re negative, you’re free to roam wild. If they’re positive, you will be contacted by telephone, and told what you need to do next.

All of this information, including the addresses and instructions for all test centres around the country, is also available from the Directorate of Health website and is worth reading before you travel, as well as when you arrive in Iceland.

