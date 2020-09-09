From Iceland — Still Large Parts Of Iceland Without GSM Connection

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

There are still large parts in Iceland where mobile phones can’t make a GSM connection.

RÚV reports that despite thousand of visitors each year, areas like Vöðlavík in the Eastfjords have no GSM connection, which becomes problematic when, for example, tourists run into trouble on their journeys. Tour guides have reportedly critisised that there are still large gaps in the system and that they are more prevalent and larger than the distribution map indicates.

Earlier this summer, RÚV also reported on people who had overturned their car on their way to Vöðlavík and were forced to walk for an hour before they were able to get a mobile connection and call for help.

Maps on the Post and Telecom Administration website for GSM distribution and 4G signal, still show fairly large gaps in the system.

Sævar Guðjónsson, who works as a tourist guide in Mjóeyri in Eskifjörður, told RÚV that there are more gaps than the map indicates, as their calculations are based on limited measurements.

The telecommunication department and the Icelandic emergency line are currently working together in collaboration with phone companies to improve connections and minimize gaps. The centre for the rescue squad Brimrún, in Eskifjörður, will also be connected to the GSM netowrk to try to improve coverage.

