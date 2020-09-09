From Iceland — Alcohol Prices Higher In Iceland

Alcohol Prices Higher In Iceland

Published September 9, 2020

Catherine Magnúsdóttir
The price for alcohol is higher in Iceland than in all the other European Union and EFTA countries.

According to statistics published by Eurostat, in 2019 the price of alcoholic beverages was 165% higher in Iceland than the average in the European Union. Apart from members of the European Union and Iceland, the prices were also measured for Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The website states that the countries were compared with a price level index of 100, which also marks the EU average.

“The results show that in 2019, the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was highest in Finland (with a price level index of 191), followed by Ireland (182) and Sweden (156),” Eurostat states in part.

Icelandic alcohol prices are closely followed by Norway, both measuring over 250 in the index.

The lowest alcohol prices can be found in Hungary (with a price level index of 80), followed by Bulgaria (79) and Romania (76).

