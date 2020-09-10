From Iceland — Of Monsters And Men Release New Song And Video

Photo by Cameron Stewart

Famed Icelandic band Of Monsters And Men are back again with a brand new song, “Visitor”, and a new video to boot. The single gives us a little bit of what to expect when the band celebrates their 10th anniversary next year.

The video was filmed in Iceland, directed by Þóra Hilmars, last February. One of the main players in the video is esteemed Icelandic actor Ingvar E. Sigurðsson, himself no stranger to starring in Of Monsters And Men videos.

The band first gained international attention when their single “Little Talks” was released in 2010. This single quickly shot up the charts, gaining millions of Spotify streams and YouTube plays. It is still the all-time highest charting single on the Billboard Top 100 by an Icelandic artist.

Since then, they have released three full-length studio albums—My Head Is An Animal, Beneath The Skin and Fever Dream—and continue to enjoy international success.

You can listen to “Visitor” here and watch the video here, or above.

