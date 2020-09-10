From Iceland — Constitution Hunt Under The Hashtag #Where?

Photo by Pixabay / Lars_Nissen

The public is on the hunt for the new constitution under the hashtag “#Hvar?”, in English “#Where?”, posting pictures on social media of themselves looking in various places around Iceland.

It’s been eight years since a referendum on a new constitution was held, the majority of Icelanders having voted in favour of a new constitution. Given that the current constitution is more or less a copy of the Danish constitution from the time of the founding of the republic, it is no longer considered suitable for modern society by most Icelanders.

The Women’s Association for a New Constitution has already started a petition this summer, demanding that the Icelandic Parliament legislate a new constitution and garnering nearly 19,000 signatures at the time of this writing. The petition will be open until October 19th, and is set to be delivered on October 20th, marking eight years since the initial referendum.

The Association has now launched the online campaign, encouraging people to post pictures of themselves looking for the new constitution under the hashtag #Hvar?, in an effort to raise more awareness.

The posts depict people looking, for example, in trash cans, bushes, lakes, the fridge or up in the mountains. Below is just a small sample of these posts, on Facebook and Twitter.

