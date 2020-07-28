Garðabær And Seltjarnarnes Residents Most Opposed To Borgarlína Bus Line

Photo by Vísir | Borgarlína

Strætó’s proposed Borgarlína (City Line) system still enjoys significant support, according to a survey conducted by Zenter for Fréttablaðið, Vísir reports.

The project has already been discussed for nearly two years, hoping that increased availability and use of public transportation will allow for a reduction in carbon emissions, improve safety, and ease the flow of traffic in the capital region. The City Line was first envisioned as a light rail line, but was revised as a “bus rapid transport” (BRT) network, entailing lanes of traffic exclusively for its services and high-frequency services to a shorter list of stops. Construction was set to start early this year, but was delayed.

Support for the City Line is highest in Reykjavík, Kópavogur, and Hafnarfjörður according to the survey, whereas Garðabær and Seltjarnarnes residents are more opposed.

Nearly half of the 1,400 people who took the survey voted in favor of the City Line, with around 30% being against it. Support has thus fallen significantly since October, at which time Zenter set up a similar survey. Their data found that women were overall more in favor of the express bus line than men, and support is greater among younger age groups.

When breaking down data municipality by municipality, support is the strongest in Reykjavík at 57% of residents interviewed in favor compared to 29% opposed. “It comes perhaps as no surprise that support is the strongest where people are most affected by construction,” says Reykjavík mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson in an interview with Fréttablaðið.

Most Opposition In Seltjarnarnes

Next in line for municipalities most in favor of the project are Kópavogur and Hafnarfjörður, where almost half of residents who participated in the survey were in favor and around 20 and 25% were opposed. Opinions were divided in Mosfellsbær, with 38% in favor and 35% opposed.

In Garðabær and Seltjarnarnes on the other hand, there is more opposition to the City Line than support. In Garðabær only about a third of participants in the survey were in favor and about half were opposed. The data in Seltjarnarnes was quite similar, with 39% supporting the City Line project and a full 61% opposing it.

As plans currently stand, the City Line buses will be able to carry 150-200 passengers at a time. According to the City Line’s promotional website, “the buses will arrive frequently, and attractive bus stops will be designed with comfort and accessibility in mind, with passengers stepping into buses on level ground.”

