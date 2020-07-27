From Iceland — RVK Newscast #15: A Screening Slip Up

Photo by Art Bicnick

Poppy Askham explains the latest development in Iceland’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic: six new domestic infections following an administrative mix-up over the rules for returning Icelandic travellers. Plus a fresh controversy surrounding the US ambassador to Iceland and yet more earthquakes.

