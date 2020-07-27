From Iceland — RVK Newscast #15: A Screening Slip Up


RVK Newscast #15: A Screening Slip Up

Published July 27, 2020

Poppy Askham
Words by
@poppy_askham
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Poppy Askham explains the latest development in Iceland’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic: six new domestic infections following an administrative mix-up over the rules for returning Icelandic travellers. Plus a fresh controversy surrounding the US ambassador to Iceland and yet more earthquakes.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Flight Attendants Sign New Wage Agreement

Flight Attendants Sign New Wage Agreement

by

News
COVID-19 In Iceland: Six Domestic Cases Following Screening Mix-Up

COVID-19 In Iceland: Six Domestic Cases Following Screening Mix-Up

by

News
Largest Earthquake In Mýrdalsjökull In Two Years

Largest Earthquake In Mýrdalsjökull In Two Years

by

News
US Citizens In Iceland Want Ambassador To Be Removed From Position

US Citizens In Iceland Want Ambassador To Be Removed From Position

by

News
Lone Puffin Rescued On Glacier Expedition

Lone Puffin Rescued On Glacier Expedition

by

News
Over A Year After Protest, Demonstrators Face Charges

Over A Year After Protest, Demonstrators Face Charges

by

Show Me More!